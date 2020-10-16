뉴스
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Shows Off His Amazing Skills in Art
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.16
Actor Jung Hae In impressed the world with his incredible skills in art.

On October 15, Jung Hae In updated his Instagram with a new photo.

The photo was of Jung Hae In standing next to a large painting.

With an art apron and satisfied smile, he looked almost like a professional artist.

Under this photo, "One day in the fall. Han River and sunset. By Jung Hae In."
Jung Hae InAs this was the first time for Jung Hae In to reveal his art skills to the public, everyone gasped upon seeing the post.

They wrote comments such as, "The painting gave me such a peaceful mind.", "Nice work, Hae In!", "I'm amazed! How is he good at everything?!" and so on.
Jung Hae In(Credit= 'holyhaein' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
