[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Buys a Multi-billion Won Building in Gangnam
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.16 11:34
Actress Son Ye-jin became an owner of an unimaginably expensive building in the heart of Seoul. 

On October 15, it was reported that Son Ye-jin purchased a building in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. 
Son Ye-jinConstructed in 1998, this 6-story building with cosmetics stores on the first floor. 

Son Ye-jin bought the building for 16 billion won (approximately 14 million dollars) in September. 

She reportedly took out a loan of 12 billion won (approximately 10 million dollars) and paid the rest in cash.
Son Ye-jinSon Ye-jin first entered the entertainment industry with a television commercial in 1999. 

Following her acting debut soon after that, she featured in many movies and dramas including, 'A Moment to Remember' (2004), 'Blood and Ties' (2013), 'Something in the Rain' (2018), 'Crash Landing on You' (2019) and so on. 

As a great number of her projects became successful not only in Korea but also in lots of countries around the world, Son Ye-jin quickly rose to stardom. 
Son Ye-jin(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.