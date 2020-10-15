뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Gets the Cutest Bangs
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Gets the Cutest Bangs

[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Gets the Cutest Bangs

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.15 17:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Gets the Cutest Bangs
Fans are in love with actress Kim Go-eun's new hairstyle.

On October 10, Kim Go-eun updated her Instagram with some new photos.
Kim Go-eunThe update surprised fans because she gave herself a complete makeover.

It turned out Kim Go-eun had cut her bangs, and shared photos with fans.

She had them cut so short that they almost looked like the sort of bangs that a lot of children get.
Kim Go-eunEven though this was the case, the bangs did not look awkward on her at all.

In fact, they made Kim Go-eun not only look younger but 10 times cuter.

Under this post, fans left comments such as, "She looks soooo cute!", "She could pass for a middle school student.", "Such unique and adorable bangs!" and so on.
Kim Go-eun(Credit= 'ggonekim' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.