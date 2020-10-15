[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Gets the Cutest Bangs

Fans are in love with actress Kim Go-eun's new hairstyle.On October 10, Kim Go-eun updated her Instagram with some new photos.The update surprised fans because she gave herself a complete makeover.It turned out Kim Go-eun had cut her bangs, and shared photos with fans.She had them cut so short that they almost looked like the sort of bangs that a lot of children get.Even though this was the case, the bangs did not look awkward on her at all.In fact, they made Kim Go-eun not only look younger but 10 times cuter.Under this post, fans left comments such as, "She looks soooo cute!", "She could pass for a middle school student.", "Such unique and adorable bangs!" and so on.(Credit= 'ggonekim' Instagram)(SBS Star)