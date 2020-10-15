뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Unveils Never-before-seen Childhood Photos of the Members
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Unveils Never-before-seen Childhood Photos of the Members

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Unveils Never-before-seen Childhood Photos of the Members

Published 2020.10.15
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Unveils Never-before-seen Childhood Photos of the Members
A new batch of childhood photos of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's members were shared on the group's new documentary.

On October 14, BLACKPINK's Netflix original documentary 'BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky' was shared on the platform.

The documentary aimed to show the members "telling their story and detailing the hard-fought journey of the dreams and trials behind their meteoric rise," by presenting the behind story of their debut.

While the four members of BLACKPINK shared their childhood memories to viewers, never-before-seen photos from their childhood were shown.

Check out the photos of each member below:
 
JISOO
BLACKPINK childhood
 
BLACKPINK childhood
JENNIE
BLACKPINK childhood
 
BLACKPINK childhood
ROSÉ
BLACKPINK childhood
 
BLACKPINK childhood
LISA
BLACKPINK childhood
 
BLACKPINK childhood(Credit= Netflix)

(SBS Star)
