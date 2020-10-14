뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN Gives Everyone Useful Advice on Dealing with Rumors
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN Gives Everyone Useful Advice on Dealing with Rumors

[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN Gives Everyone Useful Advice on Dealing with Rumors

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.14 18:29 Updated 2020.10.14 18:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN Gives Everyone Useful Advice on Dealing with Rumors
K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s leader SOOBIN shared how one should deal with rumors.

Recently, one past live broadcast of SOOBIN resurfaced on a popular online community for his useful advice.
SOOBINDuring the live broadcast, SOOBIN talked about dealing with rumors as a fan asked for his advice.

SOOBIN said, "Well, I think the best way to take the situation is to be cool about it. Just think like, 'Oh, I guess these rumors are spreading because I'm too cute.'"

The K-pop star explained, "The reason why I say this is that the people who like me will not take those rumors seriously; they will immediately know that everything about the rumors is false."

He continued, "The people who hate me will believe in any rumors about me even if I make it completely clear those are not true."
SOOBINHe went on, "So, I think the best way to deal with rumors is trying not to think so deeply about it. Don't let them get to you in any ways."

Lastly, he added with a satisfied smile, "As long as you know that those things are false facts about you, then it's all good."
SOOBIN(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.