[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN Gives Everyone Useful Advice on Dealing with Rumors

K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s leader SOOBIN shared how one should deal with rumors.Recently, one past live broadcast of SOOBIN resurfaced on a popular online community for his useful advice.During the live broadcast, SOOBIN talked about dealing with rumors as a fan asked for his advice.SOOBIN said, "Well, I think the best way to take the situation is to be cool about it. Just think like, 'Oh, I guess these rumors are spreading because I'm too cute.'"The K-pop star explained, "The reason why I say this is that the people who like me will not take those rumors seriously; they will immediately know that everything about the rumors is false."He continued, "The people who hate me will believe in any rumors about me even if I make it completely clear those are not true."He went on, "So, I think the best way to deal with rumors is trying not to think so deeply about it. Don't let them get to you in any ways."Lastly, he added with a satisfied smile, "As long as you know that those things are false facts about you, then it's all good."(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)