[SBS Star] Red Velvet WENDY Shows Off Her Jaw-dropping Baking Skills
Lee Narin

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member WENDY impressed everyone with her baking skills. 

Recently, WENDY took to her Instagram to share some home-baking photos. 

The photos were of a whole range of baked goods. 

They were of pizza bread, cream puffs, cheese rolls and sweet bread. 
WENDY WENDYEvery single one of them looked so tasty that they seemed to deserve the title, 'WENDY's tasty work of art'.

They all looked professionally-made. 
WENDYAs not everyone knew WENDY was such a talented baker, lots of comments were left under this post. 

They wrote, "Wow, can I please have some?", "She's just perfect, isn't she?", "Is there anything you are not good at, unnie?" and so on.
WENDY(Credit= 'todayis_wendy' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
