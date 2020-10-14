뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Discover BTS' Original Plan of Bringing Its Tour to V & SUGA's Hometown
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Discover BTS' Original Plan of Bringing Its Tour to V & SUGA's Hometown

[SBS Star] Fans Discover BTS' Original Plan of Bringing Its Tour to V & SUGA's Hometown

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.10.14 17:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Discover BTS Original Plan of Bringing Its Tour to V & SUGAs Hometown
Fans of K-pop boy group BTS just found out that the group was originally planned to hold a two-day concert in V and SUGA's hometown, Daegu.

On October 14, a new group photo of the seven members of BTS was shared on BTS' official Twitter.
Fans Discover BTS' Original Plan of Bringing Its Tour to V & SUGA's HometownThe photo was of the members fully dressed up in sleek burgundy suits for their upcoming 'Billboard Music Awards' performance.

In the photo, the members are seen posing in front of a backdrop that reminds everyone of a departure board at the airport.

If you look closely at the departure board sign right behind V, you can see 'D' and 'GU'―the first and last two letters of Daegu.
Fans Discover BTS' Original Plan of Bringing Its Tour to V & SUGA's HometownAs you all know, BTS was originally scheduled to hold a massive world tour 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' starting April this year.

However, due to the spread of COVID-19 all across the world, the group had no other choice but to cancel all the scheduled concerts.
Fans Discover BTS' Original Plan of Bringing Its Tour to V & SUGA's HometownSince the location for June 13 and 14 has never been revealed until now, many fans are devastated to the fact that the group had to cancel its plan to hold concerts in V and SUGA's hometown for the very first time.

Some comments include, "So the concerts for June 13 and 14 was supposedly Daegu? Can't believe COVID-19 has taken their chance to hold one there.", "Imagine how happy V and SUGA would have been if they could have performed in Daegu.", and more.
Fans Discover BTS' Original Plan of Bringing Its Tour to V & SUGA's Hometown Fans Discover BTS' Original Plan of Bringing Its Tour to V & SUGA's HometownMeanwhile, BTS held the group's online concert 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E' on October 10 instead.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.