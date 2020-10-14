뉴스
[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Confirms to Star in a New Space Movie
[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Confirms to Star in a New Space Movie

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.14
K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. has confirmed to lead a new space movie. 

On October 14, it was reported that D.O. and actor Seol Kyung Gu have confirmed their appearance in an upcoming movie 'The Moon' (working title). 
D.O.'The Moon' is about a guy left alone at the Moon after an accident (D.O.), and another guy discovering him at a space center on Earth by chance (Seol Kyung Gu). 

After the discovery, the guy does all to rescue him from the Moon. 
D.O.The movie is going to be directed by director Kim Yong-hwa, who made hit movies 'Take Off' (2009), 'Along with the Gods: the Two Worlds' (2017), 'Along with the Gods: the Last 49 Days' (2017) and more. 

This will mark D.O.'s third time working with Kim Yong-hwa after 'Along with the Gods' series. 

Fans around the world cannot wait to check out the chemistry between Kim Yong-hwa and D.O. once again, as well as D.O. with Seol Kyung Gu. 
D.O.Meanwhile, 'The Moon' is planned to kick off shooting in the first half of 2021. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)  
