[SBS Star] Some Lucky ARMYs Meet J-HOPE in Person on JIMIN's Birthday

Some lucky fans of K-pop boy group BTS bumped into the group's member J-HOPE in person on JIMIN's birthday.On October 13, one ARMY (BTS' fandom) shared her story of meeting J-HOPE at her store.The fan wrote, "I saw J-HOPE in person today. He came to our store and bought some Snoopy goods. He came with two other friends. They talked, laughed, and had a good time."She continued, "When I said we're ARMYs, he flashed his gorgeous smile at us and said hi to us. I'm literally shaking and crying. I love you J-HOPE. It's JIMIN's birthday today, but I feel like I'm the one who received a gift."Shortly after the story was shared, another ARMY came forward and revealed that she had also met J-HOPE on the same day.The fan wrote, "Oh my goodness, I can't calm myself down. I could recognize J-HOPE right away even though he was covering his face with a mask."She continued, "I was completely frozen. He noticed me and smiled at me. I think he recognized that I'm an ARMY. It was the brightest smile ever."Upon reading the two lucky ARMYs' story, fans commented, "Can't be more jealous. I wish I could meet him in person.", "International ARMY can't relate. Sad.", and more.(Credit= Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)