[SBS Star] Former MOMOLAND Yeonwoo Warns Sasaengs to Stop Coming to Her House
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.14 14:14
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former MOMOLAND Yeonwoo Warns Sasaengs to Stop Coming to Her House
Yeonwoo, formerly of K-pop girl group MOMOLAND, told overly-obsessive fans (widely known as 'sasaengs') to leave her alone.

On October 12, Yeonwoo updated her Instagram with a new post.
YeonwooIn the post, there was a writing over a gray background that said, "Please stop coming to see me near my house."

There was also a screenshot of messages she received from one sasaeng.

In the message, sasaeng said, "If you are at home, come out in an hour. If you don't come before 11, I'm going to come get you."

Over this screenshot, Yeonwoo wrote, "Okay, just go before I call the cops."
YeonwooFollowing the upload, Yeonwoo went live on Instagram and told fans that she was going to leave home and stay somewhere else for the time-being.

As fans worried, Yeonwoo smiled and commented, "Don't worry. It's all fine."
YeonwooLast November, Yeonwoo departed from MOMOLAND and began pursuing her career in acting.

Yeonwoo features in SBS' drama 'Alice' at the moment.

(Credit= 'chloelxxlxx' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
