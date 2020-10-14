뉴스
[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Gets Tested for COVID-19 for the Second Time
[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Gets Tested for COVID-19 for the Second Time

[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Gets Tested for COVID-19 for the Second Time

Actor Yim Siwan underwent another test for COVID-19 as his neighbor tested positive for the virus.

On October 13, Yim Siwan's management agency PLUM A&C shared that the actor got tested for COVID-19 for the second time.
Yim SiwanThe agency stated, "One tenant in Yim Siwan's apartment complex tested positive for COVID-19, so he was tested as well."

They added, "Although the actor and the tenant didn't have close contact with each other, he was still examined as part of precautionary measures."
Yim SiwanEarlier last month, Yim Siwan underwent his COVID-19 testing after a staff member of his drama tested positive for the virus.

Although the entire cast members' test results came back negative, the drama immediately halted shooting and changed its schedule.

Yim Siwan is currently waiting for the test result and postponed his scheduled filming for his upcoming drama 'Run On'.

(Credit= PLUM A&C)

(SBS Star)  
