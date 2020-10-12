[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook & Song Ji-hyo's Cringing Past Romance(?) Resurfaces

Singer Kim Jong-kook and actress Song Ji-hyo's lovey-dovey moments from the past resurfaced.On October 11 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo's past video was shown.The past video was of parts from 'Running Man' in the beginning when Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo somewhat publicly had shown interest towards each other.In the video, Kim Jong-kook is seen blushing and looking at Song Ji-hyo with a shy smile.He even serenades a love song to Song Ji-hyo while the other members of 'Running Man' watched him.There was also a scene where Kim Jong-kook called Song Ji-hyo, 'pretty Ji-hyo'.At that time, Song Ji-hyo responded, "Could you call me 'pretty Ji-hyo' one more time, oppa?"After watching this, 'Running Man' members made fun of Kim Jong-kook, and could not stop laughing for ages.When asked Song Ji-hyo if she remembered all these times, she laughed and commented, "No, I don't recall them."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)