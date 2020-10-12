뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook & Song Ji-hyo's Cringing Past Romance(?) Resurfaces
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.12 16:07
Singer Kim Jong-kook and actress Song Ji-hyo's lovey-dovey moments from the past resurfaced. 

On October 11 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo's past video was shown. 

The past video was of parts from 'Running Man' in the beginning when Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo somewhat publicly had shown interest towards each other. 
Running ManIn the video, Kim Jong-kook is seen blushing and looking at Song Ji-hyo with a shy smile. 

He even serenades a love song to Song Ji-hyo while the other members of 'Running Man' watched him. 

There was also a scene where Kim Jong-kook called Song Ji-hyo, 'pretty Ji-hyo'. 

At that time, Song Ji-hyo responded, "Could you call me 'pretty Ji-hyo' one more time, oppa?" 
Running ManAfter watching this, 'Running Man' members made fun of Kim Jong-kook, and could not stop laughing for ages. 

When asked Song Ji-hyo if she remembered all these times, she laughed and commented, "No, I don't recall them." 
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)    
