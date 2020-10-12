[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Tearfully Shares How It Feels to Hold a Concert Without ARMY's Presence

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS cried his eyes out while talking about how it feels to hold a concert without his beloved fans, ARMY.On October 10, BTS held the group's online concert 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E'.During the online event, JIMIN took some time to share his feelings on the current COVID-19 pandemic and how he has been going through such hard times.JIMIN said, "To be completely honest, I wasn't all focused on the encore performance. I choked up as I saw my members were having so much fun during the encore."He explained, "There were a lot of things going on my mind. I thought it was so unfair before preparing this concert. After the outbreak, I wanted to perform with my members and hang out with you all, more than anything."He went on, "All I wanted to do is to be happy. I don't know why we have to go through all of this."JIMIN then expressed his thanks to all ARMYs who were watching the concert, saying, "I'm sorry I couldn't focus on stage as much as I prepared. Thank you so much for sending us all your hopes beyond the screen."He continued, "I don't know if we fully showed what we had prepared, but I hope we showed our best to you all. I'm so thankful for ARMYs who always support us."(Credit= Weverse/Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)