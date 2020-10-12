뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Tearfully Shares How It Feels to Hold a Concert Without ARMY's Presence
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Tearfully Shares How It Feels to Hold a Concert Without ARMY's Presence

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Tearfully Shares How It Feels to Hold a Concert Without ARMY's Presence

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.10.12 14:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Tearfully Shares How It Feels to Hold a Concert Without ARMYs Presence
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS cried his eyes out while talking about how it feels to hold a concert without his beloved fans, ARMY.

On October 10, BTS held the group's online concert 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E'.
BTSDuring the online event, JIMIN took some time to share his feelings on the current COVID-19 pandemic and how he has been going through such hard times.
JIMINJIMIN said, "To be completely honest, I wasn't all focused on the encore performance. I choked up as I saw my members were having so much fun during the encore."

He explained, "There were a lot of things going on my mind. I thought it was so unfair before preparing this concert. After the outbreak, I wanted to perform with my members and hang out with you all, more than anything."

He went on, "All I wanted to do is to be happy. I don't know why we have to go through all of this."
JIMINJIMIN then expressed his thanks to all ARMYs who were watching the concert, saying, "I'm sorry I couldn't focus on stage as much as I prepared. Thank you so much for sending us all your hopes beyond the screen."

He continued, "I don't know if we fully showed what we had prepared, but I hope we showed our best to you all. I'm so thankful for ARMYs who always support us."

(Credit= Weverse/Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.