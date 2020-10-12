뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] T-ARA Ji Yeon & IU Describe How Strong Their Friendship Is
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] T-ARA Ji Yeon & IU Describe How Strong Their Friendship Is

[SBS Star] T-ARA Ji Yeon & IU Describe How Strong Their Friendship Is

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.12 14:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] T-ARA Ji Yeon & IU Describe How Strong Their Friendship Is
Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA and soloist IU revealed what sort of friendship they have. 

On October 10 episode of tvN's television show 'On & Off', Ji Yeon and IU made a guest appearance. 
On & Off Ji Yeon, IUDuring the show, Ji Yeon said, "IU looks like she is the kind of person who gets hurts easily, but she's actually quite strong." 

She continued, "She is someone who comes to me before I tell her that I'm going through a difficult time. She can read me perfectly." 
On & Off Ji Yeon, IUIU responded, "You know, I've always thought that you were the type of person who I had to constantly look after and take care of. But that thought changed after we entered our mid-20s."

She went on, "When life was giving me a hard time, I thought I was fighting it very well. As soon as I saw your face though, I burst into tears. Remember that? You were surprised too, right?" 
On & Off Ji Yeon, IUShe continued, "I've always thought I was pulling myself well together. That was the first time I ever cried in anyone's arms. At that time, I felt like I could really depend on you. I can never forget the feeling I felt then." 

Lastly, IU added, "Ji Yeon is a friend who I worry about the most, but don't at the same time. She's good at bearing difficulties. Whatever the difficulty she may face, I just know that she'll get over it soon. I'm sure this is exactly how Ji Yeon feels about me as well." 
On & Off Ji Yeon, IUJi Yeon and IU have been good friends for about a decade since their appearance in SBS' television show 'Heroes' in 2010 together.  

(Credit= tvN On & Off)

(SBS)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.