[SBS Star] f(x) Krystal Officially Leaves SM Entertainment & Signs with New Agency
Published 2020.10.12 14:06
Jung Soo Jung, widely known as Krystal of K-pop girl group f(x), has officially parted ways with SM Entertainment and signed with a new agency.

On October 12, H& Entertainment announced that Jung Soo Jung has signed an exclusive contract with the agency.

Her previous contract with her longtime agency SM Entertainment has come to an end earlier in August.
KrystalIn regard to Jung Soo Jung joining the agency, H& Entertainment stated, "We are delighted to be able to set off on a new journey together in Jung Soo Jung, as she takes a leap towards a fresh start and change."

The agency continued, "We will do our best to support Jung Soo Jung on her career, who gained global popularity after her debut as a singer and as an actress, so that she can showcase acting with even more depth and take part in various future activities."
KrystalH& Entertainment currently houses renowned Korean actors and actresses including Jung Ryeo Won, Son Dam Bi, Jung In Sun, In Gyo Jin, and many more.

Meanwhile, Krystal's new drama 'Search' is scheduled to premiere on October 17.

(Credit= H& Entertainment, 'vousmevoyez' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
