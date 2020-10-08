뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DARA Says She Has Only Ever Dated Celebrities but Never Been Caught
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] DARA Says She Has Only Ever Dated Celebrities but Never Been Caught

[SBS Star] DARA Says She Has Only Ever Dated Celebrities but Never Been Caught

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.08 13:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DARA Says She Has Only Ever Dated Celebrities but Never Been Caught
K-pop artist DARA shared that she has only dated celebrities in the past. 

On October 7 episode of MBC every1's television show 'South Korean Foreigners', DARA featured as a guest. 
DARADuring the talk, the host Kim Yong-man said to DARA, "I heard that your ex-boyfriends are all celebrities. Is that true?" 

DARA laughed and answered, "Ah yes, that's right. But I have not ever been caught once."

She continued, "Some may have been able to tell that we were together, but I've never actually been caught."  
DARAThen, Kim Yong-man commented, "Have you thought about going public with your past relationships? Or perhaps with a future one?" 

DARA answered, "Well, not before, but if I happen to find my other half now, then I don't really want to hide it from people anymore." 

She went on, "Unfortunately though, I'm not with anybody at the moment." 
DARA(Credit= MBC every1 South Korean Foreigners) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.