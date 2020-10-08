[SBS Star] DARA Says She Has Only Ever Dated Celebrities but Never Been Caught

K-pop artist DARA shared that she has only dated celebrities in the past.On October 7 episode of MBC every1's television show 'South Korean Foreigners', DARA featured as a guest.During the talk, the host Kim Yong-man said to DARA, "I heard that your ex-boyfriends are all celebrities. Is that true?"DARA laughed and answered, "Ah yes, that's right. But I have not ever been caught once."She continued, "Some may have been able to tell that we were together, but I've never actually been caught."Then, Kim Yong-man commented, "Have you thought about going public with your past relationships? Or perhaps with a future one?"DARA answered, "Well, not before, but if I happen to find my other half now, then I don't really want to hide it from people anymore."She went on, "Unfortunately though, I'm not with anybody at the moment."(Credit= MBC every1 South Korean Foreigners)(SBS Star)