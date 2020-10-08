[SBS Star] Jessica's Novel 'Shine' Debuts on The New York Times' Bestsellers List

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's former member Jessica made a successful novelist debut as her first novel ranked high on The New York Times' bestsellers list.
Earlier last month, Jessica published her first novel 'Shine'.
The novel tells the story of a Korean-American teenager named 'Rachel' trying to achieve her dream of becoming a K-pop superstar.
Although fictional, Jessica said to have drawn her own experience in the K-pop industry in the book.
Then on The New York Times' bestsellers list for the week dated October 8, 'Shine' debuted at #5 on the Young Adult Hardcover list.
The latest list reflects book sales for the week ending on October 3.
Meanwhile, a film adaptation of 'Shine' is already in schedule while the second part of the novel is reportedly also in works.
(Credit= The New York Times, 'jessica.syj' Instagram)
(SBS Star)