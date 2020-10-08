[SBS Star] Jessica's Novel 'Shine' Debuts on The New York Times' Bestsellers List

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's former member Jessica made a successful novelist debut as her first novel ranked high on The New York Times' bestsellers list.Earlier last month, Jessica published her first novel 'Shine'.The novel tells the story of a Korean-American teenager named 'Rachel' trying to achieve her dream of becoming a K-pop superstar.Although fictional, Jessica said to have drawn her own experience in the K-pop industry in the book.Then on The New York Times' bestsellers list for the week dated October 8, 'Shine' debuted at #5 on the Young Adult Hardcover list.The latest list reflects book sales for the week ending on October 3.Meanwhile, a film adaptation of 'Shine' is already in schedule while the second part of the novel is reportedly also in works.(Credit= The New York Times, 'jessica.syj' Instagram)(SBS Star)