뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jessica's Novel 'Shine' Debuts on The New York Times' Bestsellers List
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Jessica's Novel 'Shine' Debuts on The New York Times' Bestsellers List

[SBS Star] Jessica's Novel 'Shine' Debuts on The New York Times' Bestsellers List

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.10.08 11:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jessicas Novel Shine Debuts on The New York Times Bestsellers List
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's former member Jessica made a successful novelist debut as her first novel ranked high on The New York Times' bestsellers list.

Earlier last month, Jessica published her first novel 'Shine'.
JessicaThe novel tells the story of a Korean-American teenager named 'Rachel' trying to achieve her dream of becoming a K-pop superstar.

Although fictional, Jessica said to have drawn her own experience in the K-pop industry in the book.
JessicaThen on The New York Times' bestsellers list for the week dated October 8, 'Shine' debuted at #5 on the Young Adult Hardcover list.

The latest list reflects book sales for the week ending on October 3.
JessicaMeanwhile, a film adaptation of 'Shine' is already in schedule while the second part of the novel is reportedly also in works.

(Credit= The New York Times, 'jessica.syj' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.