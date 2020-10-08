뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Shares What He Thinks Contributed to His Rapid Success
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Shares What He Thinks Contributed to His Rapid Success

[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Shares What He Thinks Contributed to His Rapid Success

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.08 11:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Shares What He Thinks Contributed to His Rapid Success
Actor Lee Jae Wook shared thoughts on his rapid success.  

On October 7, Lee Jae Wook attended a press conference for his upcoming drama 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol'. 

During the press conference, one reporter asked Lee Jae Wook about shooting to stardom within only two years after his debut. 

Lee Jae Wook laughed and responded, "I'm very thankful for all the love and support that everybody has given me." 
Lee Jae WookThen, Lee Jae Wook was asked what his secret was to his quick gain of fame. 

He answered, "I don't think there was any secret there. To be honest, I feel like I was purely lucky." 

He continued, "I was lucky enough to play characters that matched me well. I've worked hard on this project, so I hope everyone will like my character this time as well." 
Lee Jae WookLee Jae Wook made debut with a drama 'Memories of the Alhambra' in 2018, then featured in numerous hit dramas following that including, 'Search: WWW' (2019), 'Extraordinary You' (2019), 'When the Weather Is Fine' (2020) and more. 

(Credit= 'jxxvvxxk' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.