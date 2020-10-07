뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Do Hyun Shares Great Love for His Disabled Younger Brother
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Do Hyun Shares Great Love for His Disabled Younger Brother

[SBS Star] Lee Do Hyun Shares Great Love for His Disabled Younger Brother

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.07 18:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Do Hyun Shares Great Love for His Disabled Younger Brother
Actor Lee Do Hyun confessed that he has a younger brother with a disability.

Recently, Lee Do Hyun's magazine interview from the beginning of the year resurfaced online.

While talking about different types of acting, Lee Do Hyun said, "It's hard for me to watch anything that includes an actor/actress acting a disabled person. Those movies and dramas always make me cry."

He continued, "My younger brother has a developmental disorder, and they remind me of him too much. That's why I cry. I don't like it when I cry, so I avoid watching anything like that."
Lee Do HyunThen, the interviewer commented, "I had no idea that you had a disabled brother..."

Lee Do Hyun said, "I naturally came to talk about him now, but it's not usually the kind of topic that anyone brings up just like that."

He went on, "I honestly love my brother so much. He works at a supermarket, and some people make fun of his disability. It breaks my heart to hear it."

He added, "As my parents have been working hard for years as well, I want to make good money in the near future so that all my family members could take a good rest at home with the money I made."
Lee Do HyunFollowing his debut with a drama 'Prison Playbook' in 2017, Lee Do Hyun since has played a memorable supporting role in numerous dramas including 'Still 17' (2018), 'Clean with Passion for Now' (2018), 'Hotel Del Luna' (2019), '18 Again' (2020) and more.

(Credit= 'ldh_sky' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.