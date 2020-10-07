[SBS Star] Lee Do Hyun Shares Great Love for His Disabled Younger Brother

Actor Lee Do Hyun confessed that he has a younger brother with a disability.Recently, Lee Do Hyun's magazine interview from the beginning of the year resurfaced online.While talking about different types of acting, Lee Do Hyun said, "It's hard for me to watch anything that includes an actor/actress acting a disabled person. Those movies and dramas always make me cry."He continued, "My younger brother has a developmental disorder, and they remind me of him too much. That's why I cry. I don't like it when I cry, so I avoid watching anything like that."Then, the interviewer commented, "I had no idea that you had a disabled brother..."Lee Do Hyun said, "I naturally came to talk about him now, but it's not usually the kind of topic that anyone brings up just like that."He went on, "I honestly love my brother so much. He works at a supermarket, and some people make fun of his disability. It breaks my heart to hear it."He added, "As my parents have been working hard for years as well, I want to make good money in the near future so that all my family members could take a good rest at home with the money I made."Following his debut with a drama 'Prison Playbook' in 2017, Lee Do Hyun since has played a memorable supporting role in numerous dramas including 'Still 17' (2018), 'Clean with Passion for Now' (2018), 'Hotel Del Luna' (2019), '18 Again' (2020) and more.(Credit= 'ldh_sky' Instagram)(SBS Star)