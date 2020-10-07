[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares a Heartwarming Video Message to His Fans

Actor Hyun Bin expressed his thanks to his fans around the world for their birthday wishes and meaningful donations.On October 5, Hyun Bin's management agency VAST Entertainment shared a video message of the actor on their official Instagram account.In the video, Hyun Bin expressed gratitude for his fans' continuous support and wished everyone to stay safe amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.The actor said, "Thank you for celebrating my birthday in various ways. I was wondering how I could thank everyone for your precious support, so I decided to greet you with a video message."He continued, "I celebrated my birthday happier than anyone else, thanks to many fans not only in Korea but all around the world―sending me birthday messages through a variety of unique methods, making meaningful donations, and sending over congratulations to my agency."Hyun Bin went on, "I will continue to work harder so that I can become someone who spreads warmth and happiness to all, just like the warmth you sent me."He wrapped up his video message by saying, "I hope that you are all staying healthy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. I will see you around. I love you all."Meanwhile, Hyun Bin celebrated his 39th birthday back on September 25.(Credit= 'vast.ent' Instagram)(SBS Star)