[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares a Heartwarming Video Message to His Fans
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares a Heartwarming Video Message to His Fans

Published 2020.10.07 17:20
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares a Heartwarming Video Message to His Fans
Actor Hyun Bin expressed his thanks to his fans around the world for their birthday wishes and meaningful donations.

On October 5, Hyun Bin's management agency VAST Entertainment shared a video message of the actor on their official Instagram account.
Hyun BinIn the video, Hyun Bin expressed gratitude for his fans' continuous support and wished everyone to stay safe amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor said, "Thank you for celebrating my birthday in various ways. I was wondering how I could thank everyone for your precious support, so I decided to greet you with a video message."

He continued, "I celebrated my birthday happier than anyone else, thanks to many fans not only in Korea but all around the world―sending me birthday messages through a variety of unique methods, making meaningful donations, and sending over congratulations to my agency."
Hyun BinHyun Bin went on, "I will continue to work harder so that I can become someone who spreads warmth and happiness to all, just like the warmth you sent me."

He wrapped up his video message by saying, "I hope that you are all staying healthy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. I will see you around. I love you all."
Hyun BinMeanwhile, Hyun Bin celebrated his 39th birthday back on September 25. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

FROM HYUNBIN . 안녕하세요. 오랜만에 인사드리네요. 잘 지내고 계셨나요? ⠀ 저는 교섭 촬영을 잘 마치고 왔습니다. ⠀ 제 생일을 다양한 방법으로 축하해주신 팬 여러분들의 소중한 마음들에 어떻게 감사의 마음을 전할까 하다가 이렇게 영상으로나마 인사를 드립니다. ⠀ 한국 뿐만 아니라 전 세계 각지에서 다양한 방법으로 축하 메세지도 전해주시고 따뜻한 마음을 모아 여러 기부도 해주시고 사무실로도 많은 축하를 보내주셔서 그 누구보다도 행복한 생일을 보낸 것 같습니다. ⠀ 보내주신 소중한 마음처럼 저 역시 행복과 따스함을 나눌 수 있는 배우가 될 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. ⠀ 다시 한번 진심으로 감사드리고 모두 코로나로부터 건강히 잘 지내고 계시길 바랄게요. ⠀ 우리 또 만나요. ⠀ 사랑합니다! ⠀

VAST엔터테인먼트(@vast.ent)님의 공유 게시물님,


(Credit= 'vast.ent' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.