[SBS Star] DARA Donates Thousands of Masks to Child Patients for Protection Against COVID-19

K-pop artist DARA donated thousands of masks to charity.On October 6, it was reported that DARA donated a total of 3,000 masks to three different non-profit organizations.The three non-profit organizations are said to be organizations that help child patients all around Korea.Through 'Korea Child Rare Disease Foundation', the masks will be given to child patients who are battling cancer or other illness for them to well-protect themselves from COVID-19.Since her debut, DARA has made steady and persistent effort to help those in need.DARA has held many bazaars in the past which she donated a portion of the proceeds to charity.With her kind and thoughtful act, DARA is spreading warmth to many in this weather that is getting colder.(Credit= CELEBe, 'daraxxi' Instagram)(SBS Star)