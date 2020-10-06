[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Join 'Running Man' This Week

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will be making a guest appearance on SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man'On October 6, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment announced that the four members will be attending a recording for the upcoming episode of 'Running Man'.This will mark BLACKPINK's first full four-member appearance on 'Running Man' in 3 years and 10 months, after their apparance on the show in December 2016.The exact date of the broadcast has not been announced yet.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK recently made its much-anticipated comeback with the group's first full album 'THE ALBUM'.The group is expected to kick off its comeback promotions later this week with the album's title track 'Lovesick Girls' performance.(Credit= YG Entertainment, SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)