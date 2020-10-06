뉴스
[SBS Star] Agency Warns People Who Keep Coming to RAIN & Kim Tae-hee's House
Singer RAIN's agency gave a strong warning to people keep coming to his house. 

On October 6, RAIN's management agency Sublime Artist Agency released a statement online. 
Kim Tae-hee & RAIN's Agency Warns People Who Keep Coming to the Couple's HouseThe agency said, "Recently, more and more people are coming to RAIN's house. They not only press the doorbell, but also shout at the top of their lungs." 

They continued, "RAIN and his family members are all in fear because of this inappropriate behavior by some who call themselves fans." 

They went on, "They are experiencing anxiety where they should feel the most comfortable. Please stop visiting RAIN's house like this." 

Lastly, the agency added, "If this continues, we will not hesitate to take all possible legal actions to protect our artist and his family. Note that this is our last warning." 
Kim Tae-heeRAIN and actress Kim Tae-hee got married in January 2017. 

Nine months later, Kim Tae-hee gave birth to a daughter, then in September 2019, the couple's second daughter was born. 

(Credit= SBS funE, Sublime Artist Agency)

(SBS Star)    
