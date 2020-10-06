[SBS Star] YG Ent. Comments On JENNIE's Controversial Nurse Outfit in 'Lovesick Girls' MV

YG Entertainment has responded to concerns regarding their girl group BLACKPINK member JENNIE's outfit in the latest music video.On October 2, BLACKPINK released the music video of the group's new title track 'Lovesick Girls'.In regard to JENNIE's nurse outfit featured in the music video's 1:32 mark, Korean health and medical workers (KHMU) released an official statement saying that the portrayal of a nurse in the music video was contributing to distorted stereotypes about nurses and asked YG Entertainment to take measures.As the public start to demand the agency to share words regarding the controversy, YG Entertainment issued an official statement on October 6.The agency's full statement reads as follows:First and foremost, we express our deep respect to the nurses who are fighting on the front lines, always watching over patients on-site.'Lovesick Girls' is a song that asks why people continue to find love even after being hurt by and suffering from it.The song also relays a message of hope in the exploration of this idea of love.In 'Lovesick Girls' music video, the scene with a nurse and a patient portrays the lyrics that read, "No doctor could help when I'm lovesick."There was no specific intention to the scene, and we feel concerned that the scene has fallen under distorted views.We ask everyone to view this music video as another genre of independent art, and we would appreciate it if you could understand that each scene solely portrays the lyrics of the music with no other intention behind it.The music video's production team is currently deeply considering and discussing the editing of the scene.You can watch 'Lovesick Girls' music video below:(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)