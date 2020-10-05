뉴스
[SBS Star] JIHYO Shows Off a Watermelon Which Grew from a Seed that She Spat Out Last Year
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.05
JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE showed off a watermelon which unexpectedly grew from a seed that she spat out last year. 

On October 2, JIHYO updated TWICE's Instagram with lots of new photos. 
JIHYOThe first photo showed JIHYO standing in front of a small watermelon on the ground. 

The next one was of JIHYO excitedly cutting the watermelon. 
JIHYOIn the third photo, sliced watermelon was on a chopping board. 

Finally, there was a photo of JIHYO holding the watermelon with a bright smile across her face. 
JIHYOIn the caption, JIHYO wrote, "Did you have good Thanksgiving, ONCE(the name of TWICE's fandom)? I spat a watermelon seed on the ground last year, and look what's there now!" 

She continued, "It's grown so cutely, so I decided to cut it and have a taste today. How exciting, right?!" 
JIHYOUnder this post, ONCE wrote comments such as, "What a pleasant surprise!", "This is so cute!", "Awww! JIHYO's post made my day!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
