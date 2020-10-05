[SBS Star] JIHYO Shows Off a Watermelon Which Grew from a Seed that She Spat Out Last Year

JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE showed off a watermelon which unexpectedly grew from a seed that she spat out last year.On October 2, JIHYO updated TWICE's Instagram with lots of new photos.The first photo showed JIHYO standing in front of a small watermelon on the ground.The next one was of JIHYO excitedly cutting the watermelon.In the third photo, sliced watermelon was on a chopping board.Finally, there was a photo of JIHYO holding the watermelon with a bright smile across her face.In the caption, JIHYO wrote, "Did you have good Thanksgiving, ONCE(the name of TWICE's fandom)? I spat a watermelon seed on the ground last year, and look what's there now!"She continued, "It's grown so cutely, so I decided to cut it and have a taste today. How exciting, right?!"Under this post, ONCE wrote comments such as, "What a pleasant surprise!", "This is so cute!", "Awww! JIHYO's post made my day!" and so on.(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram)(SBS Star)