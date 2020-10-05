[SBS Star] Lee Minho Garners 20 Million Followers on Both Facebook & Instagram

Actor Lee Minho has officially become the first South Korean celebrity to reach 20 million followers on both Facebook and Instagram.On October 4, Lee Minho's management agency MYM Entertainment shared a congratulatory post to commemorate the actor's Instagram account reaching 20 million followers.Earlier last month, Lee Minho's Facebook account also reached 20 million followers, making him the only Korean celebrity to achieve such a groundbreaking record.Lee Minho proved his continuous popularity all across Asia by taking the #3 spot on the King Choice's list of 'The 100 Most Attractive Asian Celebrities of 2020', with a total of over 100 million votes.Other official social media channels of Lee Minho are Weibo with over 28.6 million followers, Twitter with over 3 million followers, and V LIVE with over 880,000 followers.Meanwhile, Lee Minho made a successful return to the entertainment industry with his recent drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' after completing his alternative military service as a public service worker.After the drama's finale, Lee Minho has been taking a break while reviewing several acting projects.(Credit= MYM Entertainment, 'actorleeminho' Instagram)(SBS Star)