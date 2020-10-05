[SBS Star] An Upcoming K-pop Girl Group Includes a Senegalese Member?

One member of upcoming K-pop girl group is gaining attention from K-pop fans around the world.Her name is Fatou Samba, known as Fatou, and is a member of a new five-member girl group Black Swan.It is said that Fatou will be the main rapper of the group.The reason why all eyes are on her is that not only is she stunningly beautiful, but she will be the very first Black K-pop girl group member.Born in Senegal in 1995, Fatou mainly grew up in Belgium.Back in July, Fatou shared her greetings to fans via Twitter.Fatou said, "I want to say so many things to you, but I don't know how to put them all in this letter. I'm just very nervous to be introducing myself as a member of Black Swan for the first time."She went on, "I've worked very hard to for this. Please show us lots of love and support when we make debut. See you soon!"Black Swan is set to make debut under DR Music this month.(Credit= 'b_fatou_s' Instagram)(SBS Star)