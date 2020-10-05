뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung & Ahn Hyo Seop in Talks to Lead a Historical Fantasy Drama Together
Published 2020.10.05
Actress Kim Yoo Jung and actor Ahn Hyo Seop are positively considering leading an upcoming historical fantasy drama together.

On October 5, it was reported that Kim Yoo Jung will be starring in a new SBS drama 'Hong Cheon-gi' (working title) as a female lead.

In response to the report, Kim Yoo Jung's management agency Awesome ENT stated, "It is true that Kim Yoo Jung has received an offer to join 'Hong Cheon-gi'. The actress is currently reviewing the project."
Kim Yoo Jung'Hong Cheon-gi' is reportedly a historical fantasy romance drama set in the Joseon Dynasty (1392~1910).

The drama is based on a novel of the same name written by Jung Eun-gwol, who also wrote the original novels for hit historical dramas 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' (2010) and 'Moon Embracing the Sun' (2012).

While Kim Yoo Jung has been offered the role of 'Hong Cheon-gi', Joseon's very first female painter with an extrarodinary memory, Ahn Hyo Seop is also in talks to play opposite.
Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Hyo SeopDirected by 'My Love from the Star' (2013) producer Chang Tae Yoo, 'Hong Cheon-gi' is expected to premiere next year. 

(Credit= 'you_r_love' 'imhyoseop' Instagram, Awesome ENT, Starhaus Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.