[SBS Star] IU Says that She Does Not Tend to Regret the Decisions She Makes

K-pop artist IU shares that she is not the type of person who regrets her decisions.On October 3, KBS aired a holiday-special documentary 'Hey, Tree' featuring IU.While walking in the quiet woods in Jeju Island, IU came to face two ways.Without any hesitation, IU chose to go right and said, "Whenever I had to choose one between left or right, I usually choose to go right."Then, the producer asked IU, "What are your deciding factors when it comes to making a decision?"IU said, "It's possible that I choose the wrong path, but I generally believe in my senses. I've actually never really regretted the choices I made in the past."She continued, "When I have to make a choice, I quickly decide on one and just stick with it."She smiled and added, "Then I keep going that way. There's no looking back for me."(Credit= KBS Hey, Tree, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)