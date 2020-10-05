[SBS Star] IU Says that She Does Not Tend to Regret the Decisions She Makes

K-pop artist IU shares that she is not the type of person who regrets her decisions.
On October 3, KBS aired a holiday-special documentary 'Hey, Tree' featuring IU.
While walking in the quiet woods in Jeju Island, IU came to face two ways.
Without any hesitation, IU chose to go right and said, "Whenever I had to choose one between left or right, I usually choose to go right."
Then, the producer asked IU, "What are your deciding factors when it comes to making a decision?"
IU said, "It's possible that I choose the wrong path, but I generally believe in my senses. I've actually never really regretted the choices I made in the past."
She continued, "When I have to make a choice, I quickly decide on one and just stick with it."
She smiled and added, "Then I keep going that way. There's no looking back for me."
(Credit= KBS Hey, Tree, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)
(SBS Star)