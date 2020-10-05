뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Says that She Does Not Tend to Regret the Decisions She Makes
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] IU Says that She Does Not Tend to Regret the Decisions She Makes

[SBS Star] IU Says that She Does Not Tend to Regret the Decisions She Makes

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.05 13:52 Updated 2020.10.05 13:53 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Says that She Does Not Tend to Regret the Decisions She Makes
K-pop artist IU shares that she is not the type of person who regrets her decisions.

On October 3, KBS aired a holiday-special documentary 'Hey, Tree' featuring IU.
IUWhile walking in the quiet woods in Jeju Island, IU came to face two ways.

Without any hesitation, IU chose to go right and said, "Whenever I had to choose one between left or right, I usually choose to go right."
IUThen, the producer asked IU, "What are your deciding factors when it comes to making a decision?"

IU said, "It's possible that I choose the wrong path, but I generally believe in my senses. I've actually never really regretted the choices I made in the past."

She continued, "When I have to make a choice, I quickly decide on one and just stick with it."

She smiled and added, "Then I keep going that way. There's no looking back for me."
IU(Credit= KBS Hey, Tree, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.