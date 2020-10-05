뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girl's Day Hyeri Cuts Her Hair in Order to Make Donation for Child Cancer Patients
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.05

Lee Narin

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day cut her hair short in order to make donation for child cancer patients. 

On October 2, Hyeri updated her YouTube with a new video of herself. 
HyeriAt the start of the video, Hyeri said, "I have been growing my hair for like five years, and am going to cut it today. I'm a little nervous." 

She continued, "The reason why I'm cutting it is because I want to donate my hair to Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation." 

She went on, "I heard that it has to be at least 15 centimeters, but I believe mine is about 20 centimeters long. Yay!" 
HyeriThen, Hyeri was seen grabbing a pair of scissors, and bravely cutting her hair short.

After that, Hyeri's hair stylist trimmed it to make it look nice. 

Once her hair was all done, Hyeri commented with a smile, "For some reason, I feel really great. It almost feels like my heart is filled with warmth."
 

(Credit= '혜리' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
