[SBS Star] BTS V's Amazing Ability to Spot His Fan Impresses Fans

It turned out K-pop boy group BTS' member V not only has a talent in music and performance, but also has an incredible ability to spot his fan from a distance.Recently, one post was shared on a popular K-pop online community.The post consisted of photos of V from the past to present where he makes eye contact with his fans.Whether his fans are close or far, it seems as if V can spot them very well.When the members of BTS are on their schedule, lots of fans gather together to see them.While some of them may love all seven BTS members equally, others may have more love for each individual member.As they are too many fans though, it is hard to tell which fans are fans of whom.But it looks like V has no problem finding his own fans within the large crowd.Even during a performance, he frequently looks straight at his fans and poses for them to take photos.After seeing these photos, fans left comments such as, "What's your secret, Tae-tae?! Share it with us!", "How do you seriously recognize them from so far away?", "Let's give him some sort of award for this!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)