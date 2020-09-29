[SBS Star] Byul Enjoys a Fall Picnic Date with Her Son Dream

Entertainer HAHA's wife/singer Byul went on a cute picnic date with their eldest son, Dream.On September 28, Byul took to her personal Instagram account to share new photos of herself taken with her adorable son.In the photos, Byul and Dream are seen enjoying various Korean snacks including tteokbokki (spicy rice pasta), kimbap (seaweed vegetable rolls), and more.Along with the photos, Byul wrote, "My second best friend, Ha Dream. You all know who my first one is, right? It's your dad (HAHA)!"She went on, "I love you, Dream. Let's continue to have this good relationship. Please listen to what mom says, okay?"Byul and HAHA tied the knot in 2012, and they are currently parents of three children, Dream, Soul, and Song.(Credit= 'sweetstar0001' Instagram)(SBS Star)