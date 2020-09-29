뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Shin Mina Shares How Her Concerns Have Changed Over Time
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Shin Mina Shares How Her Concerns Have Changed Over Time

[SBS Star] Shin Mina Shares How Her Concerns Have Changed Over Time

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.29 17:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Shin Mina Shares How Her Concerns Have Changed Over Time
Actress Shin Mina revealed that her current worries are different to the ones that she had years ago.

On September 23 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Shin Mina joined the talk.
Shin MinaDuring the talk, Shin Mina was asked whether her concerns have changed as she became older.

Shin Mina said, "That's actually something I've noticed as I aged. When I was in my 20s, I had the pressure to reach the top of all things that I did."

She continued, "At that time, I felt like there were so many ways that I could go to. They were all too far though. So, I was always stressed out and in a rush to get there."
Shin MinaThe actress went on, "But as I entered my 30s, my mind became a little more at ease. I learned what things I had to take with me on my way to the point where I want to go, and what things I should give up and just put them down."

She added, "As I became less greedy, I was able to sit back and relax as well as feel grateful for what I had."
Shin MinaShin Mina was born in April 1984, and made debut in the entertainment industry in 1998.

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.