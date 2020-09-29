[SBS Star] Shin Mina Shares How Her Concerns Have Changed Over Time

Actress Shin Mina revealed that her current worries are different to the ones that she had years ago.On September 23 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Shin Mina joined the talk.During the talk, Shin Mina was asked whether her concerns have changed as she became older.Shin Mina said, "That's actually something I've noticed as I aged. When I was in my 20s, I had the pressure to reach the top of all things that I did."She continued, "At that time, I felt like there were so many ways that I could go to. They were all too far though. So, I was always stressed out and in a rush to get there."The actress went on, "But as I entered my 30s, my mind became a little more at ease. I learned what things I had to take with me on my way to the point where I want to go, and what things I should give up and just put them down."She added, "As I became less greedy, I was able to sit back and relax as well as feel grateful for what I had."Shin Mina was born in April 1984, and made debut in the entertainment industry in 1998.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)