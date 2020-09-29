[SBS Star] Ha Jiwon Shares Her Thoughts on Romantic Relationship & Marriage

Actress Ha Jiwon talked about romantic relationship and marriage during her recent interview.On September 28, Ha Jiwon sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Ha Jiwon was asked when her plan was to get married.Ha Jiwon answered, "I don't know, because I've never really thought about marriage that hard in my life."She continued, "I'm sure I'll get married one day when I want to or when the time comes, but I don't consciously think about marriage."The actress said, "I generally spend time doing what I like to do, and wouldn't say being in a romantic relationship is my top priority."She went on, "I don't like to meet my potential other half in an unnatural way, so I don't like people setting me up for a blind date either. I don't let anybody set anything up for me."Lastly, she added, "So, I just let it flow. I believe I'll be able to meet the person naturally as I live my life."Born in June 1979, Ha Jiwon has turned 41 years old this year.(Credit= 'hajiwon1023' Instagram)(SBS Star)