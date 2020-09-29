[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Performs 'IDOL' & 'Dynamite' for BTS Week Day 1







K-pop boy group BTS has just unveiled its epic 'IDOL' and 'Dynamite' performance as part of the group's special BTS Week on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.BTS will appear on the NBC show for five nights in a row with the newest performances, interviews, and many more.On the first day of BTS Week, BTS performed the group's 2018 hit 'IDOL' in historic Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul.In the video, the palace was lit up purple as the seven member of BTS rocked their 'IDOL' stage while fully dressed up in modernized Hanbok.The group was also joined by the show's host Jimmy Fallon himself and The Roots for a colorful, virtual joint performance of 'Dynamite'.Check out both performances in the video below: