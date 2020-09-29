뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & JISOO to Make Production Debut with 'THE ALBUM'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & JISOO to Make Production Debut with 'THE ALBUM'

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & JISOO to Make Production Debut with 'THE ALBUM'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.09.29 14:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & JISOO to Make Production Debut with THE ALBUM
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has just revealed more exciting details about the group's upcoming first full album 'THE ALBUM'.

On September 29, the full tracklist of BLACKPINK's 'THE ALBUM' was shared on the group's official social media platforms.
BLACKPINKThe tracklist reveals that the upcoming full album will contain eight different tracks, with six of them being never-before-heard songs including the title track, 'Lovesick Girls'.

The collaboration with American rapper Cardi B has also been confirmed, as fans previously speculated their collaboration.
BLACKPINKWhat made BLACKPINK's fans around the world more excited than ever was the fact that JENNIE and JISOO will officially make their production debuts through 'THE ALBUM'.

JENNIE participated in the songwriting and composing for 'Lovesick Girls', while JISOO took part in the songwriting for the title track.
BLACKPINKMeanwhile, BLACKPINK will officially make its much-anticipated comeback with 'THE ALBUM' on October 12 at 1PM KST.

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.