[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & JISOO to Make Production Debut with 'THE ALBUM'

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has just revealed more exciting details about the group's upcoming first full album 'THE ALBUM'.On September 29, the full tracklist of BLACKPINK's 'THE ALBUM' was shared on the group's official social media platforms.The tracklist reveals that the upcoming full album will contain eight different tracks, with six of them being never-before-heard songs including the title track, 'Lovesick Girls'.The collaboration with American rapper Cardi B has also been confirmed, as fans previously speculated their collaboration.What made BLACKPINK's fans around the world more excited than ever was the fact that JENNIE and JISOO will officially make their production debuts through 'THE ALBUM'.JENNIE participated in the songwriting and composing for 'Lovesick Girls', while JISOO took part in the songwriting for the title track.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will officially make its much-anticipated comeback with 'THE ALBUM' on October 12 at 1PM KST.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)