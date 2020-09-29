뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Shares Why He Thinks His Father Is a Hero
Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.29 14:02 View Count
K-pop boy group BTS' member V shared how his father helped him get through a tough time.

Recently, one interview of V answering a question, "Who is your hero?" went around online.
VV said, "I was raised by my grandmother when I was young. When my father visited me on weekends, he would grab a handful of coins in his car and give them to me as my pocket money."

He continued, "Every time he would do that to me, I would think like, 'Wow. My dad is so awesome.' He's always been my hero and always will be."

He went on, "I am where I am now because of my dad's full support. At one point when I was still a trainee, I was in a slump. I really wanted to quit training."
VV explained that his fellow trainees, who became his current group members, helped him to get through that time, but his father played a big part in it.

He said, "I told my dad how I felt then, and he said, "Hey, you can quit if you don't want to do it anymore. Do whatever you want. You'll always have my support.' Those warm words helped me a lot."

He added with a smile, "My father is my role model. I want to be like him."
 
(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
