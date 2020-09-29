뉴스
[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Confirms His Wedding Date
[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Confirms His Wedding Date

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.29
K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s member MAX Changmin announced his wedding date.

On September 28, MAX Changmin's management agency SM Entertainment shared an announcement about MAX Changmin's upcoming wedding plans.
MAX ChangminSM Entertainment said, "As you all know, MAX Changmin was initially scheduled to hold his wedding ceremony earlier this month on September 5."

The agency continued, "However, it was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Today, we are happy to announce the new date for his wedding ceremony."

They went on, "The wedding ceremony will take place on October 25. As it's going to be a private one, no more details regarding the wedding ceremony will be released."
MAX ChangminBack in last December, MAX Changmin shared that he was in a relationship with a non-celebrity.

Then in June, he announced that he is planning on marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend within the year.
MAX ChangminNow that the wedding date has been finalized, fans are excited and congratulating him from all over the world.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
