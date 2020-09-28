뉴스
[SBS Star] Super Junior KyuHyun Responds to a Dog that Fans Claim that Reminds Them of Him
뉴스

Lee Narin

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member KyuHyun responded to his lookalike dog. 

Recently, KyuHyun went live on his YouTube. 
KyuHyunDuring the live broadcast, a fan asked KyuHyun if he knew about a dog that looks like him. 

The fan explained that there was this dog which many of his fans agree that looked similar to him. 

KyuHyun searched the dog right away, and found which dog the fan was talking about. 
KyuHyunAs soon as KyuHyun saw the dog, he laughed and said, "You guys think this dog looks like me?" 

Then, he took a close look at the dog and commented, "This dog? Hmm... No, I don't think so." 

He once again emphasized his thoughts, "Yeah, I honestly don't see any similarities." 
KyuHyunEven though KyuHyun disagreed with fans, they continued to argue that the dog looked similar to him in the comment section afterwards. 

(Credit= '규티비 KYUHYUN' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
