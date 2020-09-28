뉴스
[SBS Star] CL Excites Fans by Opening Her Weverse Fan Community
[SBS Star] CL Excites Fans by Opening Her Weverse Fan Community

[SBS Star] CL Excites Fans by Opening Her Weverse Fan Community

Published 2020.09.28
CL of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 has opened her official fan community on Big Hit Entertainment's online platform, Weverse.

On September 28, Weverse announced the official launch of CL's fan community.
CL CLAccording to reports, CL chose to launch her fan community on Weverse because the platform allows artists to communicate with fans all around the world; considering her strong fanbase worldwide.

In regard to CL's newly-launched community, Weverse stated, "We welcome CL, who has long been actively promoting around the world in the top spot, to Weverse. We will support her with various services so that she can communicate with her global fans on Weverse and create synergy with her activities."

Weverse also shared that they will provide CL's new contents exclusively on the platform.
CLMeanwhile, CL recently released a video of her brand-new song '+POST UP+', and is scheduled to release more next month.

(Credit= Weverse, 'chaelincl' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
