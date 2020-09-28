[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Shares He Used to Be Scared About Him Getting Tall Too Fast

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk revealed that he was once scared about him getting tall too quickly.On September 24, Nam Joo Hyuk and actress Jung Yu-mi joined an online press conference for their new fantasy series 'The School Nurse Files'.The story of 'The School Nurse Files' centers around the school nurse named 'Ahn Eun-young' (Jung Yu-mi) and Chinese characters' teacher 'Hong In-pyo' (Nam Joo Hyuk).As the two stars talked about their school days, Nam Joo Hyuk said, "When I was in high school, I used to visit the nurse's office all the time."When asked why, Nam Joo Hyuk explained, "It was to get my height measured. I was getting tall incredibly fast."The actor continued, "I grew like 20 centimeters a year, and was afraid that I was going to become too tall."He added, "I honestly was so scared. Measuring my height at the nurse's office every now and then helped me ease my mind a little."Nam Joo Hyuk is 187cm (6.1ft), and his tall figure got him to make debut a runway model in 2013; he is known to be one of the successful model-turned-actors.(Credit= 'skawngur' Instagram)(SBS Star)