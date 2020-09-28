[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Drops First Teaser for the Upcoming Full Album

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK dropped the first teaser poster for the group's upcoming full album.On September 28, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment unveiled the first sneak peek for BLACKPINK's first-ever full album 'THE ALBUM'.According to the information given from the poster, the title track for BLACKPINK's new album will be called 'Lovesick Girls'.'Lovesick Girls' will be the third single release from 'THE ALBUM' so far, following the release of 'How You Like That' in June and 'Ice Cream' featuring Selena Gomez in August.The four members of BLACKPINK are scheduled to hold a special live broadcast 'COMEBACK LIVE' on Ocotber 1 at 10AM KST to celebrate the release of their first full album with fans around the world.Meanwhile, 'THE ALBUM' is slated to be released on October 2 at 1PM KST.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)