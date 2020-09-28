[SBS Star] Jessi Bursts Into Tears Upon Seeing Photos of Her Parents Who Live Miles Away from Her

Korean-American hip-hop artist Jessi was seen crying her heart out upon seeing her parents' photos.On September 26 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Jessi made a guest appearance.This episode showed Jessi doing a rehearsal for her self-written song 'Star' that tells the story of her life.For this particular performance, Jessi's manager prepared a special surprise; showing photos of her parents on the big screen behind her.Jessi did not know about this until she watched her rehearsal after returning to her waiting room.As soon as she saw photos of her parents appear on the screen as she monitored herself, she teared up and started crying so much.Jessi's manager explained, "Since Jessi's parents live in the States, she doesn't get to see them very often. It has become even harder because of the COVID-19 pandemic."He continued, "So, Jessi gets really emotional every time she talks about her parents."Jessi said, "I don't tend to talk about my parents much on TV. I've lied to them a lot since when I was little. I've always said that I was fine, but I wasn't."She went on, "I miss my parents lots. I'm glad that they've raised me to be a strong girl though. Thank you for that, honestly. I'm good now, so don't worry about me. See you soon. Love you!"(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere)(SBS Star)