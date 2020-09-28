[SBS Star] BTS Announces the New Album's Title & Release Date

K-pop boy group BTS has officially set the date for the group's much-anticipated comeback with a new album.On September 28 at midnight KST, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced that BTS will be releasing a new album titled 'BE' on November 20 at midnight EST (2PM KST).According to information given from the agency, 'BE' will be released in a deluxe edition format and contains "the most 'BTS-esque' music yet" with the message of "even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on."While there is no further information shared regarding the upcoming album, fans are expressing their excitement towards the group's comeback as the album is known to feature direct involvement from the seven members of BTS; not only in the music but also in the overall concept, design, etc.Meanwhile, the pre-order for 'BE' will be available starting September 28 at 11AM KST.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)