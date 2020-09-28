뉴스
[SBS Star] Yim Siwan·Shin Sae Kyoung Get Tested for COVID-19 After Their Drama Staff Contracts the Virus
[SBS Star] Yim Siwan·Shin Sae Kyoung Get Tested for COVID-19 After Their Drama Staff Contracts the Virus

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.28 11:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yim Siwan·Shin Sae Kyoung Get Tested for COVID-19 After Their Drama Staff Contracts the Virus
Actor Yim Siwan and actress Shin Sae Kyoung got tested for COVID-19.

On September 27, JTBC shared that one staff of the drama 'Run On' was tested positive for COVID-19.

JTBC revealed that the shooting for the drama was immediately paused after the staff was confirmed to have the virus.

All cast and staff members of 'Run On' including Yim Siwan and Shin Sae Kyoung were tested for the virus following the confirmation as well.
Yim Siwan and Shin Sae KyoungYim Siwan and Shin Sae Kyoung are said to have been in the same space as the confirmed staff.

They showed no symptoms, but were tested in case of the worst-case scenario.

The two stars' test results are expected to come out some time today.

It has been said all team members of 'Run On' will quarantine themselves for a few days to weeks depending on their test results.
Yim Siwan and Shin Sae Kyoung(Credit= 'yim_siwang' 'sjkuksee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
