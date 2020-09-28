뉴스
[SBS Star] Items That K-pop Artists Turned into a Fashion Trend
[SBS Star] Items That K-pop Artists Turned into a Fashion Trend

Some K-pop artists do not just lead a fashion trend, but they create a new one and make the public madly fall in love with it.

For this reason, there are numerous fans who are counting the days until their favorite artists to make their comeback since they can not only satisfy their acoustic needs, but also learn a thing or two about fashion through their new concepts.

However, not all the stage costumes garner a tremendous attention since they can never gain a phenomenal popularity from the public if the item is too extraordinary or fancy.

But once those items succeed in winning their fans' heart, it will only be a matter of time to see a bunch of girls wearing the exact same outfit on the street.

Starting from a hairpin to a skirt and a hairstyle, there are wide range of items that stole the hearts of the teenage girls and women in their 20s.

In this point of view, girl group members sometimes go way beyond the definition of an artist since they are capable of evoking a greater change and playing a huge role in boosting our economy.

Let's check out these six K-pop artists who swept Korea with their sophisticated stage costumes!

1. Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO: Jeans over swimsuit
Hwa Sa Hwa Sa
2. f(x): Tennis skirt
f(x) f(x)
3. Red Velvet: Two-tone Hair
Red Velvet Red Velvet
4. Girls' Generation: Colorful skinny jeans
Girls' Generation Girls' Generation
5. JENNIE of BLACKPINK: Hairpin
JENNIE JENNIE
6. IU: Round collar dress
IU IU
(Credit= 'SMTOWN' '너라는 명작' '1theK' YouTube, 'RedVelvet' 'fx.smtown' Facebook, SBS, SBS funE, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
