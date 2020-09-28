[SBS Star] People Think Son Ye-jin Is Hauntingly Beautiful When She Cries

People are claiming that Korean actress Son Ye-jin looks stunningly beautiful when she cries.Recently, one person shared a post that said, 'Nobody cries as beautifully as Son Ye-jin. I'm not joking! You'll agree with me once you've check these images out.'The images consisted of Son Ye-jin's emotional scenes in her drama/films.While it is true that Son Ye-jin was aware of all those cameras surrounding her, but it is still not easy to look good when you are lost in deep emotions.Just like the uploader said, Son Ye-jin somehow managed to make herself look so gorgeous.In the comment section, there seem to be many others who agreed with the uploader.They commented, "Wow, I could probably just stare at her crying for hours.", "How could she cry like that? I always look hideous when I cry.", "Can't take my eyes off her astonishing beauty."Do take your time to view these exceptionally pretty images of Son Ye-jin crying below.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)