[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo Did Not Age Since Middle School?

Actor Yeo Jin Goo's middle school graduation photos have gotten everyone asking the same question, "Are you sure those photos were not taken yesterday?"Recently, Yeo Jin Goo's middle school friends shared the actor's graduation photos online.The two photos showed Yeo Jin Goo posing by himself with his school uniform on, and the other one was of Yeo Jin Goo standing next to his friends in a casual outfit.His broad smile in all photos suggested that he had a joyful school life and was fully ready for high school.The way he looked in these photos caught the attention of many people though.Strangely enough, Yeo Jin Goo looked exactly the same as how he looks now, even though the photos were taken seven years ago.After checking Yeo Jin Goo's middle school graduation photos out, a great number of people could not hide their surprise.They left comments such as, "Wait, this was Jin Goo in middle school? Like... for real?", "Wow, he didn't age at all!", "Has his clock stopped or something? How is this even possible?", and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'ActorYJG' Facebook)(SBS Star)