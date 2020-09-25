뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MOMO Says She Once Thought She Was Never Going to Wake Up Again Due to Extreme Diet
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] MOMO Says She Once Thought She Was Never Going to Wake Up Again Due to Extreme Diet

[SBS Star] MOMO Says She Once Thought She Was Never Going to Wake Up Again Due to Extreme Diet

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.25 18:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MOMO Says She Once Thought She Was Never Going to Wake Up Again Due to Extreme Diet
K-pop girl group TWICE's member MOMO shared about the time when she was on an extreme diet. 

Recently, one past live broadcast of the members of TWICE resurfaced online. 
MOMODuring this live broadcast, MOMO shared that she once had to lose 7kg in a week when she was a trainee. 

MOMO said, "The staff at our agency told me that I could only join the showcase for trainees unless I lost 7kg in a week at that time." 

She continued, "I really wanted to join the showcase, so I cut off all foods; I didn't eat anything at all. The only thing I did for that week was to go to the gym. It was so hard." 

She added, "One day, I went lying on my bed to go to sleep. I suddenly thought, 'What if I don't wake up tomorrow?' The thought really scared me, and I couldn't stop crying for ages." 
MOMODespite her effort, however, MOMO revealed that she failed to lose all 7kg in a week. 

MOMO said, "I honestly did my best, but failed in the end. So, I pleaded our staff to give me three more days." 

She went on, "Those three days later though, I managed to lose all 7kg. I couldn't be happier." 
MOMOUnder this video, many fans left comments such as, "Oh my...! She's really gone through a lot, hasn't she?", "The agency staff was harsh, man. Really harsh...", "That's too extreme though.", and so on. 

(Credit= 'TWICE' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.