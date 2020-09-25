[SBS Star] MOMO Says She Once Thought She Was Never Going to Wake Up Again Due to Extreme Diet

K-pop girl group TWICE's member MOMO shared about the time when she was on an extreme diet.Recently, one past live broadcast of the members of TWICE resurfaced online.During this live broadcast, MOMO shared that she once had to lose 7kg in a week when she was a trainee.MOMO said, "The staff at our agency told me that I could only join the showcase for trainees unless I lost 7kg in a week at that time."She continued, "I really wanted to join the showcase, so I cut off all foods; I didn't eat anything at all. The only thing I did for that week was to go to the gym. It was so hard."She added, "One day, I went lying on my bed to go to sleep. I suddenly thought, 'What if I don't wake up tomorrow?' The thought really scared me, and I couldn't stop crying for ages."Despite her effort, however, MOMO revealed that she failed to lose all 7kg in a week.MOMO said, "I honestly did my best, but failed in the end. So, I pleaded our staff to give me three more days."She went on, "Those three days later though, I managed to lose all 7kg. I couldn't be happier."Under this video, many fans left comments such as, "Oh my...! She's really gone through a lot, hasn't she?", "The agency staff was harsh, man. Really harsh...", "That's too extreme though.", and so on.(Credit= 'TWICE' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)