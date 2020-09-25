뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS Talks About Focusing on Music Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
[SBS Star] BTS Talks About Focusing on Music Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Published 2020.09.25
The members of K-pop boy group BTS talked about the difficulties that the group had faced during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

On September 25, the GRAMMY Museum dropped the clip of BTS' recent interview with Scott Goldman as part of their 'COLLECTION : live' project.
BTS GRAMMY Interview BTS GRAMMY InterviewDuring the interview, RM said, "In February and March, we also felt angry, sad, and desperate. As time went by, we decided to focus on what we could do."

He continued, "So, we've been focusing on our new album and this single. We've also been developing personal hobbies like playing guitar, painting, etc."
BTS GRAMMY InterviewJ-HOPE said, "Everyone is having a hard time right now. As singing and dancing are the best thing we could do during this time, 'Dynamite' was the best way of conveying our joy in performing."

V added, "'Dynamite' itself was a reaction to the current pandemic situation. We wanted to give people energy through singing and dancing, which are what we could excel on."
BTS GRAMMY InterviewIn regard to BTS and its fans ARMYs' donation to Black Lives Matter movement earlier this year, RM shared, "I think our Twitter message speaks for itself. I'm thankful that the fans are with us together."

You can watch the full interview by clicking  here.

(Credit= COLLECTION : live / GRAMMY Museum Website)

(SBS Star)  
