[SBS Star] BTS Talks About Focusing on Music Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The members of K-pop boy group BTS talked about the difficulties that the group had faced during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On September 25, the GRAMMY Museum dropped the clip of BTS' recent interview with Scott Goldman as part of their 'COLLECTION : live' project.
During the interview, RM said, "In February and March, we also felt angry, sad, and desperate. As time went by, we decided to focus on what we could do."
He continued, "So, we've been focusing on our new album and this single. We've also been developing personal hobbies like playing guitar, painting, etc."
J-HOPE said, "Everyone is having a hard time right now. As singing and dancing are the best thing we could do during this time, 'Dynamite' was the best way of conveying our joy in performing."
V added, "'Dynamite' itself was a reaction to the current pandemic situation. We wanted to give people energy through singing and dancing, which are what we could excel on."
In regard to BTS and its fans ARMYs' donation to Black Lives Matter movement earlier this year, RM shared, "I think our Twitter message speaks for itself. I'm thankful that the fans are with us together."
(Credit= COLLECTION : live / GRAMMY Museum Website)
(SBS Star)